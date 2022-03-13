Man shot twice in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood

A 22-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the man was walking outside in the 5100 block of north California Avenue around10:40 p.m., when someone in a black Chevy approached him and began to fire shots.

The 22-year-old was shot in the right leg and groin area, police said. He was taken to a local hospital by a family member in good condition.

No one is in custody and area three detectives are investigating.