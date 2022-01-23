Man shot twice in Englewood Saturday night
ENGLEWOOD - A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood late Saturday night.
Police said the man was sitting outside in the 6200 block of S. Princeton Avenue around 11:10 p.m., when he was shot in the arm and leg.
The man wasn't sure if the offender was on foot or in a car.
He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating.