Man shot twice in Homan Square, suspect at large: police

A 37-year-old man was shot twice in Homan Square Thursday night.

Police say the victim was found in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street around 9:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the arm and foot.

A witness told police the victim was shot by a male offender who fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.