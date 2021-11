A man was shot while walking Sunday morning in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The man, 22, was walking about 12:50 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Belmont Avenue when he was struck in the leg by gunfire, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was taken by friends to Community First Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one was in custody.