A 42-year-old man was shot Saturday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was walking outside about 2:25 a.m. in the 6900 block of North Clark Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot to the left eye and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.