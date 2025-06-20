Man shot while confronting car break-in suspects in South Loop

The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot in the back early Friday after confronting suspects breaking into his car on South Wabash Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in good condition as police continue to search for the offenders.



A 27-year-old man was shot early Friday while confronting a group of suspects attempting to break into his vehicle in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 3:13 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Wabash Avenue. According to police, the man approached approximately four unknown males who were breaking into his vehicle when one or more of the suspects opened fire.

The victim was struck in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.