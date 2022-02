A 27-year-old man was shot while driving in a car in the Heart of Chicago Sunday.

Chicago police said just after 4 a.m., the man was driving in the 2100 block of West 24th Street, when an unknown man dressed in all black shot in his direction.

The victim was shot in the leg, and taken to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.