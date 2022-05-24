Man shot while driving in South Chicago, police say

A man was shot while driving his car Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Around 2 p.m., police say the 30-year-old man was driving in the 8000 block of S. South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood when a person on foot fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.