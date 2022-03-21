Man shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side; 1 in custody

One person was arrested after a man was shot while driving Monday morning in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was driving around 9:56 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers Avenue when a gunman on foot started shooting, police said.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunman was arrested by responding officers several blocks away from the shooting, police said.

Advertisement

Charges are pending as Area Four detectives investigate.