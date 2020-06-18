Man shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive near the Loop

article

A 20-year-old man was shot Thursday while driving near the Loop.

About 4:05 a.m. he was driving south on Lake Shore Drive when he was approached by a black SUV in the 100 block of North State Street, heard glass break followed by a pain in his arm, Chicago police said.

He drove away and flagged down police on State Street, police said. Officers were able to apply a tourniquet to his wound.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.