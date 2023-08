A man was shot while driving in Brighton Park Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was traveling northbound on Western Avenue near 43rd Street at 1:45 a.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was driven to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.