Man shot while driving with child on Dan Ryan Expressway

A man was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday night on the South Side. A 4-year-old riding in his vehicle was not harmed, according to officials.

The 32-year-old man was traveling outbound on the Dan Ryan near 61st Street about 8:30 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored Dodge Charger began shooting at his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and exited the expressway near the Chicago Skyway where he stopped for help at the toll booth, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was transported to the University of Chicago medical center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 4-year-old girl riding in the back seat of his vehicle was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

RELATED: Chicago expressway shootings continue to surge despite $12.5M grant, federal intervention

Advertisement



