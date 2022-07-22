Man shot while driving with young children in Lawndale

A man was shot multiple times while driving with two young children Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was traveling with two boys, ages 1 and 6, around 8:14 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a Nissan Maxima started shooting at him, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Neither of the children were struck by the gunfire but the 1-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital as a precaution due to shattered glass in the vehicle, officials said.

The Maxima was seen fleeing westbound on the I-290 expressway.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.