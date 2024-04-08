Man shot while entering West Pullman home

A man was shot and wounded while entering his home Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 50-year-old was going inside his residence around 9:46 p.m. when two people started attacking him in the 11800 block of South Union Avenue, according to police. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him once in the shoulder.

The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.