Man shot while filling up gas tank in Garfield Ridge

A man was shot while filling up his gas tank in Garfield Ridge Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of South Cicero.

At about 1:08 a.m., a 24-year-old man was filling up his vehicle with gas at a gas station when he heard multiple shots fired, police said.

The man was shot in the left foot and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody.