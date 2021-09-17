Man shot while riding in car on Lake Shore Drive

A man was shot Friday morning while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Someone inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire around 12:27 a.m., striking a 20-year-old man in the left arm while he was riding in a car in the 2400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is listed in fair condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

No one is custody as Area Three detectives investigate.