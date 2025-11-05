Man shot while sitting in car before work in Chicago suburb, sheriff says
BEACH PARK - A Chicago-area man is hospitalized after being shot while warming up his car before work in north suburban Beach Park, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident happened at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 38400 block of North Sheridan Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives said the 46-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot. Waukegan police later notified sheriff’s detectives that a relative had driven the victim to Vista East Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center.
Further details on his condition have not been released.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, authorities said. No arrests have been made.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake County sheriff’s detectives at 847-377-4000.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.