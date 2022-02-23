Man shot while sitting in car in Chicago

A 23-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in Chicago Wednesday, according to police.

Police said around 6:10 a.m., in the 12500 block of south Carondolet Avenue – Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood – the man was sitting in his car when someone in a white sedan pulled up.

The person in the sedan got out of the car and began to fire shots at the 23-year-old's car, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was shot in the forearm and transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Another man was sitting in the passenger seat of the victim's car, police said. He ran off, and it is unknown if he is injured.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.