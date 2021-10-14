Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while sitting in car in South Shore

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - A man was shot Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was sitting in his parked car about 11:55 p.m.  in the 7600 block of South Saginaw Avenue when someone approached on foot and fired shots, striking him in the shoulder, police said.

He drove himself to South Shore Hospital where he was transferred in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

