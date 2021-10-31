Man shot while standing at bus stop in West Pullman

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing at a bus stop in West Pullman Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

At about 9:20 a.m., the victim was standing at the bus stop when an unknown male offender walked up and began firing shots in the direction of the victim, police said.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The offender fled the scene, police said.

No further information was provided by police.