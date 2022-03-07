Man shot while standing on Chicago sidewalk

A man was shot Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 36-year-old was standing on a sidewalk around 1:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Fulton Street when a gunman approached and fired at least five shots, police said.

The man was struck in the forearm and took himself to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

