A man is in serious condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:26 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 1900 block of West Garfield when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.