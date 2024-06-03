Man shot while trying to stop carjacking on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and critically wounded while trying to intervene in a violent carjacking Monday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

A female, whose age was unknown, was approached by four males who beat her up and stole her 2011 Volkswagen sedan around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue, according to police.

A 20-year-old man tried to intervene in the attack when he was shot by one of the suspects in the chest. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The female was not injured in the attack.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.