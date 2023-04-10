Man shot while trying to break into Ravenswood business

An 18-year-old was shot while trying to break into a business Sunday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

The man was found shot in the leg just before midnight in an alley behind a business in the 2600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to police.

Investigators determined a 40-year-old man, who was inside the business, heard noises near the back door and shot the man who was trying to enter, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 18-year-old was placed into custody and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.