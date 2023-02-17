Man shot while trying to run from robbers in Calumet Heights

A man was shot twice while trying to flee a pair of gunmen who tried to rob him Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was reversing his vehicle into his garage around 9:46 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when two gunmen walked up, according to Chicago police.

They tried to rob him but the man got out of his car and ran away on foot, police said.

The gunmen started shooting and struck the victim twice in the torso. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.