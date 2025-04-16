Man shot while walking dog on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times while walking his dog early Wednesday in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in good condition as police continue to search for the suspect.



A man was shot while walking his dog early Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Man shot while walking dog

The backstory:

The 38-year-old was outside with his dog around 1:37 a.m. when he was approached by someone in the 3100 block of West Lexington Street, according to police.

The suspect shot him several times throughout the body. The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no other injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.