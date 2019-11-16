Man shot while walking in alley in South Shore

article

A 31-year-old man was shot Saturday while walking through an alley in South Shore on the South Side.

About 4:50 p.m., he was walking through an alley in the 2000 block of East 70th Street, when he was approached by two people, one of which pulled out a handgun and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.