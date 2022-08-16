Man shot while walking out of South Side home

A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said.

He was struck once in the hand and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He was unable to provide further details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.