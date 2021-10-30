Man shot while walking to his car in Little Village

A 19-year-old man was shot while walking to his vehicle Friday night in Little Village.

According to police, the victim was walking to his vehicle in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when he was shot by an unidentified offender.

The offender then entered a black SUV and fled Eastbound on 26th Street, police said.

The victim was shot in the back, arm and knee. He was transported to the hospital and listed in fair condition.

No suspect is currently in custody.