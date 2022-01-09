Man shot, woman injured in domestic dispute downtown

A man was shot and a woman was injured after getting into an argument Sunday morning in the Loop.

The pair were arguing in the first block of South Franklin Street around 5:47 a.m. when the 29-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said.

Police did not say who shot him.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The woman, 38, suffered a gash wound on her head and was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody but police did not specify whom, calling the dispute domestic in nature.

