Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant

A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.

He was grazed in the face by a bullet and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A woman was sitting in his car when two people tried to get in the vehicle and stole her purse at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in the black Nissan pickup truck.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.