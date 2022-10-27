Man shots woman multiples times before shooting himself in Near North apartment building: police

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was also found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

Both individuals were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation indicates that the man shot the woman before shooting himself, police say.

There were no further injuries reported. Area Three detective are investigating.