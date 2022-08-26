Man shoves two Tinley Park school staff members, says students were harassing his daughter: police

article

A South Holland Man is accused of shoving two suburban high school staff members Friday morning after he said students were harassing his daughter.

Jason J. Reeves, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a school official and one count of disorderly conduct.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, Reeves entered Andrew High School, located at 9001 W. 171st St. in Tinley Park, through the main south entrance.

He was met by a school employee, and Reeves told her that his daughter was allegedly being harassed by other students.

Reeves said he showed up to the school to confront them about their behavior.

Reeves then allegedly shoved the employee several times during the conversation. Police said he refused to listen to the staff member when she said he wasn't allowed to enter the school and confront the students.

A second employee then allegedly approached Reeves and tried to talk to him.

Reeves then shoved him aside and continued to try and get further into the school, police said.

The second employee ended up tackling Reeves, and, with help of other staff members, detained him until police arrived.

Reeves is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.