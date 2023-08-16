Man shows up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds: police

A man showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center with two gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

Police say the victim, 34, self-transported to the hospital at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 70th Street in Greater Grand Crossing.

The victim was unable to provide further information about the incident. He suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and abdomen and was listed in fair condition.

No arrested have been reported. Chicago detectives are investigating.