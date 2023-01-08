Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds

A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition.

He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and refused to talk about the incident or answer any questions.

No one is in custody and area three detectives are investigating.