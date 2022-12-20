Man sitting in parked vehicle shot in head, killed by stray bullet in Chicago Lawn

A 50-year-old man was killed Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a stray bullet as he sat in a vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:56 p.m., police say the male victim was seated in a parked car in the 2900 block of Redfied Drive when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance.

The gunfire struck the victim in the head, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.