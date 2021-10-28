Man slashed with broken bottle while riding Blue Line train

A man was slashed in the face with a broken bottle Thursday morning while riding a CTA Blue Line train in the Noble Square neighborhood.

The 45-year-old began arguing with another man on a CTA train car around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when the attacker broke a bottle and began striking him in the face, police said.

The man was transported by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

