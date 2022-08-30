Expand / Collapse search

Man sought for sexually abusing woman near North Side Red Line station

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated 1:19PM
Lincoln Park
Police released an image of a suspect wanted for sexually abusing a woman on Aug. 10 near the Fullerton Red Line station | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually abused a woman earlier this month near a CTA Red Line station on the North Side.

On Aug. 10 around 7:25 a.m., a man approached a woman near the Fullerton Red Line stop and asked for a cigarette before grabbing her and sexually abusing her, according to a CPD community alert.

The man is described as in his early 20s and roughly 5-foot-9. He was wearing a blue light winter jacket and acid wash jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDtip.com.

No further information was immediately available.