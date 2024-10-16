Man sought for throwing rocks, damaging windows at Trump Tower: Chicago police

The Brief A suspect is on the run after throwing rocks and damaging windows, reportedly at Trump International Hotel & Tower, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly threw rocks and damaged several windows, reportedly at Trump International Hotel & Tower, late Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue in downtown Chicago.

A witness told police a man threw rocks, damaging six different windows of the hotel. FOX 32 video showed caution tape around an entrance to the hotel, with glass appearing to be shattered.

Glass appears to be broken at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

The man fled north on Rush Street before officers arrived, according to CPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.