Man spots his stolen car in traffic, crashes into it during chase across Chicago

A man who spotted his stolen car in traffic rear-ended the vehicle after he was shot at while following it in a chase across Chicago.

The man was driving around 8:50 p.m. when he saw a car that was stolen from him, a white Honda HRV, in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, police said.

He began to follow the Honda when someone inside the car opened fire on him, police said.

The victim continued to pursue the car as it merged onto I-55 southbound. He rear-ended the Honda on the exit ramp to Damen Avenue and both cars came to a stop, according to officials.

Three males got out of the stolen car and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The man suffered minor cuts to the arms and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.