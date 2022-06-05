Man stabbed at Naperville health club after confronting thief: police

A man was stabbed Sunday after confronting an alleged thief at a health club in west suburban Naperville.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Naperville police responded to the 3000 block of South Route 59 for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body.

According to police, the victim confronted another man who was rifling through the victim's personal belongings in the locker room. Once confronted, the suspect attacked the victim, stabbing him with an unknown object.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. A search of the area turned up nothing, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He's currently in intensive care, police said.

Police say the suspect was described as a Black male with a dark complexion, standing six-feet tall, weighing around 175 pounds, and about 50 years in age. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and gray shorts. He had short hair with gray in it, and black and gray facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.