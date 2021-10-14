Man stabbed by woman after instructing her to wear mask in West Town convenience store

A woman stabbed a man Thursday afternoon after he instructed her to put a mask on inside a West Town convenience store.

The woman entered the store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street about 12:35 p.m. without a mask, according to Chicago police.

A 48-year-old man told her to put a mask on and she pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.