Man stabbed during attempted robbery on downtown CTA platform

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery on a CTA platform Monday morning in the Loop.

The 20-year-old was on the Lake Red Line platform around 1:30 a.m. when someone tried to steal his belongings, according to Chicago police. A scuffle ensued and the victim was cut above his eye and on the right side of his chest, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.