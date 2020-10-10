Man stabbed during fight at Cicero Blue Line station

A man was stabbed during an argument Saturday at the Cicero Blue Line station in Auston on the West Side.

The 62-year-old was arguing with another male at 12:58 a.m. at the station in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head, according to Chicago police.

The victim fell onto the tracks after he was stabbed, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

The CTA briefly halted Blue Line trains at Cicero for reports of an “unauthorized person on the tracks,” but service has since resumed.