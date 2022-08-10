Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side.

The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.

The female stabbed the man twice in the neck with a sharp object before fleeing the scene, police said.

He was transported to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.