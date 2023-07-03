Man stabbed near Montrose Beach, hospitalized in critical condition: police

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed near Chicago's Montrose Beach Monday night.

Around 7:13 p.m., police say the male victim was on a walkway in the 4600 block of N. Lawrence Wilson Drive when he got into a physical altercation with an unknown offender.

The offender then stabbed the victim in the upper chest multiple times, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.