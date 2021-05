A man was stabbed on Sunday night on Chicago's Riverwalk in the Loop.

The incident started with an argument between two men, ages 37 and 29.

Chicago police said the 37-year-old pulled out a knife and attacked.

Both men were then taken to the hospital.

And after his unexpected visit to Northwestern Memorial, the 37-year-old was taken into police custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP