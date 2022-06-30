Man stabbed on CTA train in Chicago's Loop: police

A man was stabbed on a CTA train late Thursday afternoon in downtown Chicago.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 42-year-old victim was stabbed twice while on a Blue Line train in the 0-100 block of South Dearborn Street in the Loop.

The man was stabbed in the upper left leg and lower back, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The circumstances surround the stabbing are unknown at this time, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the CTA tweeted that trains were bypassing the Monroe station due to police activity.

No further details were immediately available.