Man stabbed, robbed at CTA Green Line station in the South Loop

A man was stabbed and robbed Wednesday night at a CTA Green Line station in the South Loop.

The 26-year-old was on the Cermak-McCormick Place platform around 10 p.m. when three people approached him and demanded his belongings, police said.

A fight broke out and the man was stabbed in the arm as the trio stole his property and ran away, police said.

The man went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.