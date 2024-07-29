Person stabbed to death during argument on Chicago's South Side

A person was stabbed to death in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood Monday morning.

At about 12:33 a.m., three individuals were standing outside a vehicle in the 300 block of East 115th Street when the group began to argue, police said.

The argument then turned physical and the driver of the vehicle stabbed one of the passengers in the chest.

The male passenger, age unknown, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two individuals, one male and one female, fled in an unknown direction in a beige Toyota Corolla.

No other injuries were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.